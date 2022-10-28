Dry and mild weather for Halloween in Montreal

Pleasant weather is in the forecast for Monday as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for Halloween night.

A low-pressure system moving up from the south on Monday will bring mostly cloudy conditions for Halloween.



The daytime high will climb to 14 degrees Celsius. It will be partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy near midnight with drizzle expected in the early morning hours as we head into Tuesday. Some spooky fog patches will be developing overnight with a low of 8 C.

Last year, little ones took to the streets in the rain. Montreal picked up 38 mm of precipitation on Halloween in 2021.

And who can forget Halloween 2019 -- the year the hashtag #Halloweengate was created.

That year, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante urged Montrealers to postpone Halloween festivities because of exceptionally heavy rain in the forecast.

The city picked up a record-breaking 61 mm of precipitation on Oct. 31.

However, little ghosts and goblins who waited until the following day ended up having to contend with wicked winds.

The mild trend is expected to continue into the first week of November, with daytime highs well above average.