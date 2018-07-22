

CTV Montreal





Pizza is causing major problems in a Montreal shopping mall.

Mohammed Eid has owned Chez Fourna, a Lebanese bakery in the food court of Carrefour Industrielle Alliance in downtown, since 2013.

One of his most-popular items is manouchi, which is made of dough and topped with a choice of vegetables.

Recently, a Double Pizza opened up in the food court.

As a result, Eid has been told that he must change how he serves manoushi.

It can no longer be flat, and he can’t use mozzarella cheese.

Eid even had to change the manoushi image on his menu.

“[The property management company] said I’m affecting Double Pizza’s sales,” he said.

His customers have noticed, with some wanting him to revert to the previous version of manouchi.

The issue is whether manouchi is a type of pizza.

Eid says it’s a completely different dish.

“If you go to Lebanon, pizza is pizza and manouchi is manouchi,” he said. “Manouchi is totally different.”

Eid has been told that his lease won’t be renewed in 2020.

“They’re trying to crush me, to crush my business,” he said. “To destroy me.”

The property management company said they are following the situation and trying to reach a solution that will satisfy both parties.