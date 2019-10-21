

Basem Boshra, Supervising Producer, CTV News Montreal





It's federal election day across Canada Monday, and those who are just catching up with that news now - or have simply been dawdling - are understandably scrambling for information.

But calling 911 to find out where to vote and when?

Apparently that's a thing, at least in Laval.

Laval police announced Monday that its 911 call centre has received inquiries from people seeking voting information, and it has issued a plea to the public asking them to not do that.