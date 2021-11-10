MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is set to introduce a bill aimed at increasing the level of services provided by general practitioners, but already overworked doctors say they're concerned it will do little to improve access for patients.

The only way to ensure all Quebecers get access to a family doctor is to employ more doctors, said general practitioner Michael Kalin.

“It’s very simple: I have 2,000 patients. If the minister says I have to have 4,000 patients, it means patients will have half access to me as they have now,” he said. “Quicker medicine is not answer, the answer is comprehensive care. We need a robust primary care network.”

In addition to his practice, Dr. Kalin also works in a hospital – like most GPs – and says the government doesn't seem to understand that.

“If the premier wants family doctors to only see patients in the community, then the premier has to find doctors to cover for us in the hospital, in the residences, in long-term care facilities and elsewhere. We can't do it all,” he said.

Some 800,000 Quebecers are on a waitlist for a GP. Last month, Premier Francois Legault threatened to legislate doctors to take on more patients, similar to legislation passed by the Liberals in 2015 that required doctors see at least 1,000 patients.

“Every government passes the buck on this. They come in and say they're going to find a doctor for everyone but never increase number of family doctors,” said Dr. Kalin.

Health Minister Christian Dube is keeping mum on what the proposed bill might include, but said he's reaching out to doctors.

The Quebec Federation of General Practitioners was caught off guard, with president Dr. Louis Godin saying he hasn't sat down with the government since mid-October.

“What we want is that we don't have legislation. It’s not a good way to improve access,” he said. “We need collaboration between health and GP on ground.”

Godin says providing incentives for GPs will solve the shortage of family doctors, adding there have been more than 400 vacant residencies over the last seven years.

The opposition agrees with that, but says the government has its own agenda.

“What I find mind-boggling is that they come up with their ideas, they dictate how they want to operate in the health-care system, but at the end of the day, they're still fighting with the unions,” said Liberal leader Dominique Anglade.

The bill is set to be tabled Thursday in the National Assembly.