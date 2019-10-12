Do Quebec's teens suffer from more emotional issues?
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:33PM EDT
A new survey shows a worrying amount of Quebec teens are suffering from some form of mental or emotional duress.
The study, commissioned by the Fondation Jeunes En Tete shows a third of teen respondents had reported some form of mental or emotional issue in the last few months.
The foundation’s Isabelle Hudon explained what that means for the province’s teens and what parents can do to help.
Latest Montreal News
- Federal election: Liberals take aim at Conservatives over cuts to services
- This couple will teach you how to cook in the comfort of your own home
- Push for autism services a personal battle for this Liberal MNA
- Do Quebec's teens suffer from more emotional issues?
- Poll analyst's cat makes presence known via tail during live interview