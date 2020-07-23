Advertisement
Did you buy a ticket for Wednesday's 6/49 draw on Montreal's West Island? If so, you may be $8.5 million richer
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 10:45AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Someone who purchased a ticket for Wednesday night's Loto-Quebec 6/49 draw on Montreal's West Island has just become significantly richer.
Loto-Quebec says someone who bought a ticket somewhere on the West Island has won a $8,539,083.70 jackpot.
The winning numbers for the July 22 draw are: 5, 14, 19, 42, 46 and 47. (The bonus number is 8).
Loto-Quebec says another winning ticket for Wednesday night's 6/49 jackpot was sold in Ontario.
Winners of Loto-Quebec jackpots have up to a year from the date of a draw to claim their winnings.