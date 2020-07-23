MONTREAL -- Someone who purchased a ticket for Wednesday night's Loto-Quebec 6/49 draw on Montreal's West Island has just become significantly richer.

Loto-Quebec says someone who bought a ticket somewhere on the West Island has won a $8,539,083.70 jackpot.

The winning numbers for the July 22 draw are: 5, 14, 19, 42, 46 and 47. (The bonus number is 8).

Loto-Quebec says another winning ticket for Wednesday night's 6/49 jackpot was sold in Ontario.

Winners of Loto-Quebec jackpots have up to a year from the date of a draw to claim their winnings.