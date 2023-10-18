Despite 'urgent need to act,' Quebec taking its time with cultural safety bill

Having heard harsh criticisms by several Indigenous groups, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière says he wants to take "time to think about what comes next" before moving ahead with his bill on cultural safety in the health care and social services networks.

It's been over a month since the bill passed through the province's consultation stage, and it has yet to return to the National Assembly's agenda.

In response to The Canadian Press, Lafrenière's office did not specify when the committee's work on Bill 32 will resume.

For now, the minister says he is still analyzing the information received during the two days of consultations, where 14 individuals and organizations were heard.

In addition, seven organizations submitted briefs without being invited to testify.

Lafrenière insists he has "listened carefully to the concerns" of the various groups.

Most of the criticisms focused on the government's refusal to recognize the systemic racism suffered by Indigenous people.

The groups also encouraged the government to adopt Joyce's Principle, created by the Atikamekw community in the wake of the tragic death of Joyce Echaquan at Joliette Hospital in September 2020.

Several people have denounced the bill as a "paternalistic," even "colonialist" approach, devoid of collaboration with the First Nations and Inuit peoples.

Many have called for the bill to be withdrawn, postponed or rewritten.

Still, Lafrenière maintains that we need to "work better together" and says he wants to take the necessary time before taking action.

Bill 32 consists of four pages and five articles.

With very few restrictions, it calls on health care establishments to adapt their services "where possible" by, for example, hiring Indigenous staff, offering support resources, providing training for staff and "taking into account the specific realities of Indigenous women and girls."

However, some Indigenous voices see this as an attempt to place the burden on the shoulders of individuals without making any fundamental systemic changes.

URGENT NEED FOR ACTION

Despite calls to back down and his own desire to take his time, Lafrenière reiterates that there is an "urgent need to act."

He points out that legislating on cultural safety is one of the recommendations of the Viens Commission report.

Former Judge Jacques Viens, who chaired the Commission of Inquiry into relations between Indigenous and certain public services in Quebec: listening, reconciliation and progress, also took advantage of the public hearings to declare that it is "impossible to deny the systemic discrimination suffered by First Nations and Inuit."

He warns the minister that without recognition, it will be challenging to move forward "despite all [his] goodwill and laudable efforts."

Earlier this month, Quebec Ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd released a critical report of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government.

It revealed that barely 11 of the 142 calls for action by the Viens Commission have been fully implemented.

Dowd argues that "systemic discrimination against First Nations and Inuit people persists" in Quebec, and he considers it "imperative that both the State and society put an end to it."

--The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 18, 2023.