

The Canadian Press





Despite promises from the Coalition Avenir Quebec government during the campaign, the status of a salary freeze for Quebec’s 10,000 medical specialists is up in the air.

Last week, Premier Francois Legault said the freeze would go into effect in 2019. However, on Wednesday, Treasury Board President Christian Dube said that might not be the case.

During a weekly cabinet meeting, Dube said the wording of the agreement signed between the specialists’ union and the previous administration was very complex.

“At the moment, there is no freeze,” he said, adding he is dedicated to increasing his understanding of the numbers involved.

“Before talking about freezing or whatever it is, we need to understand the agreement.”