MONTREAL -- B'Nai Brith is calling the ransacking of a Montreal-area synagogue "one of the worst such incidents to take place in Canada in years."

The organization says a congregant at Congregation Sepharde Kol Yehudaa, a small, home-based synagogue in Cote-St-Luc, an on-island Montreal suburb with a large Jewish population, discovered the synagogue had been ransacked Wednesday, many of its precious religious items desecrated, while visiting to pick up ritual items for a burial.

The congregant "was horrified to find Torah scrolls" - sacred religious artefacts in Judaism - "dumped on the floor, and other religious items stuffed into toilets," B'Nai Brith said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Torah scrolls are so sacred that they are generally buried in a cemetery when damaged, B'Nai Brith said.

Sylvie Moyal, administrator of Congregation Sepharde Kol Yehuda, said she did not know when the ransacking occurred.

She noted that the synagogue had not received any threats, and had no idea who may have been responsible for the attack.

“We are shocked and outraged," Moyal said. "It’s a kind of betrayal that we never thought we’d go through."

David Birnbaum, the Liberal MNA for the D'Arcy-McGee riding that includes Cote-St-Luc, called the incident "deplorable."

"What a disgusting, cowardly and hurtful act of vandalism," Birnbaum told CTV News. "I expect that police will make every effort to catch the hateful jerk who perpetrated this act."

Synagogues and other religious buildings in Quebec have been closed for the past couple of months because of public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

B'Nai Brith said it was "shocked and appalled" at the incident, and its timing.

"This disgusting act of antisemitism comes on the eve of our holiday of Shavuot, a celebration of the Jews receiving the Torah, especially the Ten Commandments,” Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, said in a statement.

Shavuot begins Thursday night.

B'Nai Brith has reported the incident to Montreal police and requested that other area synagogues be checked in case they too have been broken into during the COVID-19 shutdown.

A spokesman for the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) said it would not confirm an investigation into the incident for reasons of safety and confidentiality.