Dental hygienists go mobile, give oral care to migrant workers and Ukrainian refugees
A church basement was transformed into a make-shift dentist's office on Saturday, as dental hygienists are raising awareness about the services they can provide, increasing access to oral care.
The Gift from the Heart event was a charity tooth cleaning operation at St. Patrick of the Island Church in Ile Perrot, where about a dozen migrant workers and Ukrainian refugees got their teeth cleaned, their oral health screened and had fillings put in.
"Quebec is very new [to this]. We just got independent hygienists for the first time in 2020," said independent dental hygienist Tayyaba Fiaz.
Two years ago, the Quebec government started allowing dental hygienists to operate independently of a dentist's office.
Currently, there are about 70 independent hygienists.
They are allowed to be mobile and can carry out preventative dental treatments in a covered ambulance like the one used on Saturday.
"No need to wait for lines or appointments; we can go to them," said Fiaz. "We can alleviate the wait times, and there's no need to go to the waiting rooms."
Hygienists say much of the public doesn't fully understand what they do since, historically, their work is folded into the exams and procedures done at a dentist's office.
"It's about awareness. We need to raise awareness about the role of the dental hygenist," said Gift from the Heart vice-president Laura Iorio. "We're about prevention, not about reparation after the disease."
Fiaz is pushing Quebec to create a subsidy for dental hygiene treatment in children, and the charity's founder is hoping to convert another dental ambulance for use in Quebec.
"This is what needs to happen here," said Gift from the Heart founder Bev Woods. "They need to have a facility that can reach the people. That's the biggest thing lacking -- is access to care."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Canadians honour Terry Fox's memory as in-person runs return this year
Across Canada, the annual Terry Fox Run is returning to in-person events this year after taking place virtually for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
Trudeau and ministers to attend next week's 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 20-22.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Toronto
-
Paused transit service and a moment of silence: How the GTA will observe the Queen's funeral on Monday
On Monday, Sept. 19, the world will be saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
'Extremely dangerous': Toronto police called to downtown construction site after people seen climbing crane
Toronto police are reminding the public that anyone caught climbing a crane at a construction site can be criminally charged.
-
Three people seriously injured in suspected impaired driving crash in North York
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a suspected impaired driving collision in North York.
Atlantic
-
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
-
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
London
-
Train collision near Western Fair briefly sparks emergency perimeter
Some tense moments in London today, as two train cars collided. The incident occurred just east of the CN crossing at Egerton Street and prompted a significant emergency response.
-
Volunteers pull massive haul of garbage from Thames River banks
Mattresses, broken bicycles, garbage, needles and even a makeshift toilet, were pulled from the banks of the Thames River at Richard B. Harrison Park in London, Ont. The volunteer team at Antler River Rally (ARR) held its monthly cleanup Saturday and pulled dozens of bags of trash.
-
'I’m here for the fans': TV and Movie actors visit London Comic Con
A long line of fans waited for their chance to get a photo and autograph from ‘The Walking Dead’ and voice actor Khary Payton at London Comic Con.
Northern Ontario
-
Annual Bushplane Days event returns in the Sault
The 26th annual Bushplane Days has returned to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.
-
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
-
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Calgary
-
Community project outfits affordable housing units with artwork
Calgary's first ever vacant-office-to-affordable-housing project is almost complete, and it's looking a lot brighter thanks to some new projects.
-
Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in overtime, James Butler scores 2 TDs
James Butler scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one in overtime, for the B.C. Lions in a 31-29 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
-
Calgary coin show and money fair brings hundreds of historical enthusiasts together
More than 500 people are sharing their passion for collecting historical coins and bank notes at this weekend’s annual Calgary Fall Coin Show and Money Fair.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'I know I want to be a firefighter': Camp to recruit more female firefighters held in Brantford
Brantford Fire Services is working to get more women into the profession of fighting fires.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
Vancouver
-
Chinatown’s Fire Dragon Festival aims to showcase community’s resilience, boost tourism
The Fire Dragon Festival returned to Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Saturday, drawing in hundreds of visitors throughout the day.
-
B.C. company ordered to pay $15M to man 'catastrophically injured' in workplace accident
A man who was "catastrophically injured" when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site has been awarded over $15 million in damages by a B.C. court.
-
B.C. drivers urged to be on the lookout for owls as seasons change
As summer wanes and there are fewer daylight hours, the BC SPCA is warning drivers in the province to be on the lookout for owls on the roadside.
Edmonton
-
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
-
'We will never forget': Memorial honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A Mother's Against Drunk Driving ceremony Saturday afternoon honoured Albertans lost to impaired drivers.
-
Downtown Edmonton cafe recognized as one of Canada's best places to get a cup of coffee
Edmonton's Coffee Bureau has been named one of the top five coffee shops in Canada according to Yelp reviews.
Windsor
-
Windsor mom speaks out after her teen boy and friend assaulted
Laura Maxwell doesn’t wish any parent to have to see their child badly beaten like she did. 'He didn't deserve this. Nobody does,' she told CTV News.
-
An inaugural event helping unsuspecting, expecting mothers
The Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation launched a new 5k walk, run or flutter event Saturday to help create awareness for one of their newer programs.
-
Skunk sightings on the rise, as LaSalle dog gets sprayed twice in one week
One of LaSalle's cutest residents has found himself in a stinky situation after his owner says he was sprayed by a skunk twice in one week. While that may sound like a rarity, a pest control company says the number of skunk-related calls coming in haven risen to levels they have not seen in previous years.
Regina
-
'Make that change': Regina EV event makes the case for electric vehicles
The Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association (SEVA) held the 7th annual National Drive Electric Week on Saturday in Regina.
-
'It's a personal choice': Students weigh masking options for return to classes
Students and faculty at the University of Regina are back in person for the fall semester. Some of those living and working on campus have mixed feelings with the current masking and other COVID-19 regulations.
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
Ottawa
-
This historic eastern Ontario jailhouse is on the market for $495,000
The Perth Gaol on Beckwith Street in Perth, Ont. is for sale, with an asking price of $495,000.
-
It's going to rain
The final weekend of summer will end with a rainy sky.
-
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Alternative Response Officers to become permanent fixture on Saskatoon streets
A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) pilot project will now become a permanent part of the organization.
-
Taser deployed in arrest of ‘unlawfully at large’ man: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser in an arrest of a man that was wanted for breach of a statutory release.
-
‘A great success’: Saskatoon hosts Head of Saskatchewan regatta
Rowers from the across Saskatchewan and Alberta gathered in Saskatoon on Saturday for the Head of the Saskatchewan regatta.