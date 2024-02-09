Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected

MONTREAL
    A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.

    The Delta captain requested emergency services before landing the plane with 69 people on board, according to airport spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel. The twin-jet was evacuated on the tarmac as a precautionary measure and there were no injuries reported.

    Videos posted on social media show passengers walking on the tarmac surrounded by firetrucks with lights flashing.

    "Airport operations are now back to normal," Hamel said in an email.

    The flight departed New York's LaGuardia airport at 3:25 p.m. and landed in Montreal just before 5:40 p.m.

    The airline said passengers were transported to the terminal on buses and that the plane will be moved to a gate to be evaluated.

    "First responders confirm aircraft is ok," said Delta spokesperson Anthony Black in an email.

    The cause of the incident is under investigation.

