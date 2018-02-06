

CTV Montreal





A 52-year-old man was stabbed to death in late Monday in Montreal in a Griffintown apartment.

Montreal police said the incident began at 9:30 p.m. with an argument involving the victim and a 52-year-old woman in an apartment on Paxton St., near Guy St.

The woman is accused of grabbing a knife and stabbing the man repeatedly.

Emergency crews rushed to the building but the man's injuries were severe and he died before he could be taken to hospital.

Police arrested the woman on the spot and questioned her on Tuesday.

This is the second murder of the year in Montreal.