After 60 years of operations, the De Gascogne bakery chain suddenly closed all their locations on Thursday.

In a note posted to the door of the Westmount branch and on social media, company officials said they are “obligated to terminate operations for economic reasons.”

The note, which was signed by company president Jean-Michel Cabanes, said the stores will be closed until further notice.

According to information posted on the company’s website, De Gascogne was founded in 1957 by Francis and Lucie Cabanes, who immigrated to Quebec in 1952.

The website claimed more than 250 employees work for the chain.