Daylight saving time: Here's when the clocks go forward in Montreal

It's that time of year once again to change your clocks.

The time will spring forward by one hour this weekend as daylight saving time starts.

The time change is at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10 in Quebec. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 3.

While everyone will lose an hour of sleep, there's a bright side — the sun will go down later, too, due to the time change. The sunset on Friday in Montreal was at 5:52 p.m. but on Sunday, it will go down at 6:54 p.m., according to timeanddate.com. Montreal will see 11 hours and 39 minutes of daylight by the end of the weekend.

The sunrise on Sunday will be at 7:15 a.m., just as the Montreal area will be in the middle of a messy storm that will see rainfall turning into snow.

The Montreal fire department said the time change is also a good opportunity for residents to check that all of their smoke alarms at home are working properly.

Will the time change be abolished for good?

Ontario passed a bill in 2020 to make daylight saving time permanent, but the law has yet to take effect because both Quebec and New York state are not on board.

Quebec Premier François Legault has expressed an interest in following Ontario's lead, but there has been no movement on the issue.

While the U.S. Senate did approve a bill in 2022 to make daylight saving time permanent, it failed to pass in the House of Representatives. A new bill, called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023, was tabled by Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan on March 1, 2023, but has not yet been passed into law.