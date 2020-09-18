MONTREAL -- The Montreal CEGEP professor accused of harassment and bullying by as many as two dozen former students is no longer employed by the school.

CTV News confirmed on Friday that it had severed ties with Winston Sutton, a longtime teacher in Dawson College's professional theatre department.

"Effective today, Winston Sutton is no longer employed by Dawson College," a news release issued Friday from the CEGEP reads.



A spokesperson for the CEGEP refused to say if the school fired the teacher, saying simply that there were complaints and an investigation and that he is no longer an employee.

The allegations against Sutton include public humiliation, inappropriate comments about students’ weight and looks, sexual comments, and suggestions that the students undress for each other.

Some of the allegations go back as far as a decade, and they have trickled out over the past three years. Sutton was suspended in 2017 but returned to teaching a short time later.



"I would like to acknowledge receipt of the complaints and the many messages sent to the College," said Richard Filion, director general of Dawson College in a statement. "To the people who came forward with concerns and complaints, I would like to sincerely thank you for your courage. Each has been read and carefully considered."



The statement said the CEGEP is "planning a course of action to ensure that a healthy culture prevails in the program and in the world of theatre."

Last week, Dawson College confirmed Sutton was not teaching this fall and on Wednesday the department published a statement saying it is committed to drawing an action plan to make "concrete changes" following the allegations.



In Friday's statement, Filion addressed the former students, saying, "To those who have been hurt, I would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt apology and our commitment to change. Your complaints and messages are already leading to changes and are serving as a foundation for the way we move forward."



- with a report from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie





An earlier version of this story said Winston Sutton was fired by Dawson College, and has since been clarified to say he is 'no longer employed.'