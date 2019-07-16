Featured Video
Davie Shipyard awarded largest contract in company history
Kelly Greig, CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:55AM EDT
Lévis’ Davie Shipyard announced the largest contract in company history on Tuesday.
The company was awarded a $500 million contract from Ottawa for maintenance on at least three Royal Canadian Navy Frigates. The move is expected to create 400 jobs for the shipyard that in recent months has had to lay off hundreds of workers.
Davie will work with British Columbia’s Seaspan and Nova Scotia’s Irving Shipyard to maintain Canada’s fleet of 12 Halifax class frigates.
“It’s a renaissance for the shipyard,” said Vice-President of Public Affairs Frederick Boisvert. He noted it’s a step in the right direction for the company that was left out of the 2011 National Shipbuilding Strategy because of its poor financial state.
The frigates are already 27-years-old but are considered the backbone of the Canadian Navy. It’s expected maintanence contracts on the vessels will top $7 billion over the next two decades, before the ships are retired in the early 2040s.
