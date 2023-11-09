Dangerous TikTok challenge snakes its way into Montreal schools

A dangerous TikTok challenge has surfaced in Montreal's schools, causing concern for parents and law enforcement.

It's called the "jeu de la virgule," or the "comma game," formerly known as the "houlisday" challenge.

It involves a perpetrator giving an unsuspecting person two sharp blows to the back of the neck to propel their head in different directions.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed to CTV News Thursday that it has received at least one report of an incident related to the viral challenge, which has been circulating on TikTok for several months.

"The victim was under 12 years of age," the force states. "A notice was sent to police officers by the multidisciplinary school intervention team (EMIE), particularly to those partnering with schools, to inform and raise awareness of this phenomenon."

The SPVM stresses that this "game" can have severe consequences for the victims.

"This trend is gaining in popularity in Quebec," states the EMIE notice. "This practice can cause serious damage, including to the cervical spine. Several children have been hospitalized in Europe, and one case has been reported in Montreal."

The document was forwarded to parents of students with the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys on the Island of Montreal.

For its part, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) says it has not received reports of any incidents.

"The EMSB discourages the use of TikTok," said Mike Cohen, the board's spokesperson, adding there are rules in place that require students to keep their phones in their lockers.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board says it, too, has not heard of any incidents at its schools.

"Last year, the school board did block TikTok, but it's more of a symbolic gesture as it only prevents kids from watching the app while on school grounds," confirmed Darren Becker, the board's communications director.

Riverside Director General Lucie Roy notes the school board is aware of the game's existence.

"We have not heard of any incidences of such a game being played in our schools at this present time," she said.

Montreal police encourage anyone who has been a victim of the game or who has witnessed acts that could jeopardize their health or safety to contact 911 or their local police station.