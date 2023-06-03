Cyclist in his 50s fatally hit by car in Brossard

A cyclist died Friday evening after he was hit by a car in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

The incident occurred just after 8:00 p.m. on Taschereau Boulevard, near the intersection with De Rome Boulevard.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was in critical condition when taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s with no apparent injuries, was treated for nervous shock," said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson François Boucher.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

"A scene has been set up. Investigators, accident scene reconstructionists and members of the SPAL's forensic identification section have been called to the scene. The precise circumstances leading up to this accident have yet to be determined," said Boucher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2023.