MONTREAL -- A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle in Plateau-Mont-Royal Thursday morning and the driver is in critical condition, police said.

Police received 911 calls just after 10:50 a.m. and responded to the area of Papineau Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

The cyclist, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also a 33-year-old man, was rushed to hospital after his vehicle flipped over on Papineau.

Police confirmed this is the first cyclist fatality of 2021.

Police said the driver was travelling south on Papineau when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed St-Joseph Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing and police have closed Papineau in both directions between St-Joseph and Gilford Street.

This is second fatal collision in Montreal on Thursday. A young woman died following a collision involving a dumptruck in a gas station parking lot at de Maisonneuve Boulevard and de Lorimier.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was pronounced dead. She was 26-years-old.