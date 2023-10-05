Curious and concerned Monteregie residents meet with Northvolt battery plant execs
Executives from the future Northvolt battery plant, which will receive $7.3 billion in provincial and federal aid, held an information session for the residents of McMasterville in the Montérégie region on Wednesday evening.
Hundreds of residents turned out at a high school for the first in a series of meetings with Northvolt representatives.
"We want to make the greenest battery in the world," said Laurent Therrien, Northvolt's communications director for North America, "but you have to understand that the word 'factory' may be a bit of a misnomer [...] we could be thinking more of a high-tech facility, so it's robotized for most of the operations."
Various kiosks were set up in the school cafeteria, and residents were invited to ask Northvolt employees, most of them Europeans, questions about the company's values, workforce requirements and the plant's environmental impact.
While several citizens interviewed by The Canadian Press seemed satisfied with the company's answers, others, like Geneviève Cousineau, a former McMasterville resident who now lives in La Prairie, had the "impression that not all her questions were answered."
She's part of a group of citizens who have launched a petition against the project.
According to the signatories, the 350-metre buffer zone between residences and the plant is inadequate, and they're worried about the noise, odour and transportation impacts associated with battery production.
"We're concerned, and we expected to be able to ask questions of senior executives," said Cousineau during an exchange with spokesperson Laurent Therrien, who offered a meeting with the company president in return.
Louise Boucher, who was listening attentively to the conversation between Cousineau and Therrien, made it clear that she did not "share the fears of certain citizens."
"There's going to be a company, and there's nothing to tell us that it's not a good company. On the contrary, all the references we've been given are good. It's not a mine -- they're not mining, it looks clean. I've just had a look around and I'm reassured," said Boucher, who lives very close to the site where the plant will be built.
Nearby, Louis Berthiaume, who "came to do his civic duty," was reassured to learn that most of the emissions from the plant would be water vapour.
"Still, there are processes that have been skipped," argued Berthiaume, referring to the public environmental hearings office, or BAPE.
"The largest manufacturing investment in Quebec's history," as Premier François Legault has called it, may not be subject to assessment by the BAPE; in February, Quebec amended a regulation allowing the Northvolt to escape BAPE scrutiny, according to information first reported by Radio-Canada.
The Northvolt plant's production capacity would be 56,000 metric tonnes. Quebec's regulation was amended to avoid a BAPE assessment for battery plants producing 60,000 metric tonnes or less.
"Whether or not we are subject to the BAPE, we will comply with Quebec's environmental legislation," and "we will not be asking for any special treatment under the law," said Therrien, adding that "it is not our prerogative to determine whether or not BAPE applies, that's the prerogative of the Quebec government."
He said, "dozens, if not a hundred civil servants are currently scrutinizing our project and wondering what its impacts will be."
WETLANDS AND PROTECTED SPECIES
Wetlands will be destroyed during plant construction, and an endangered bird species will be affected by site activities.
"We will try to avoid wetlands as much as possible, and avoid the area that is inhabited by the protected species that is the little bittern, and if we don't manage to avoid them completely, we have an obligation to compensate," said Therrien.
"We can compensate by creating new wetlands, or by providing financial compensation."
IMPACT ON WATER
Therrien also explained that "the vast majority of water" drawn by the plant from the Richelieu River will be used to cool manufacturing processes.
"It cools our processes and then we bring it back to the river's initial temperature and return it to the river in its original state."
He added that another portion of the water drawn will be used to clean certain minerals, "but then it's filtered right in our plant, and it stays in a closed circuit in the plant, so water that has touched the product will never be returned to the river."
Northvolt intends to completely "discharge and crush" the batteries it manufactures when they reach end-of-life. The copper, aluminum and plastics will be sent to partners for recycling. The remaining powder, known as "black mass," will be processed in another Norhtvolt-owned center to recover the metals, which will then be used to manufacture other batteries.
Therrien said he had visited Norhtvolt's Swedish plant a few weeks ago.
"When I left the plant, I asked those with me to stop for two seconds, so that everyone could be quiet. Then I tell you, there was complete silence on site, so it's very quiet. There's going to be virtually no noise," said the spokesperson.
TRUCK TRAFFIC
Construction of the plant is expected to generate between 100 and 150 truck movements per day, which is "less than 1 per cent of the daily movements recorded on Route 116," which passes close to the facilities, according Therrien, who added that the company intends to give preference to rail transport during the production phase.
Northvolt also intends to promote using lithium and critical minerals from Quebec.
Currently, there are no active lithium mines in Quebec, but a number of projects in the James Bay region could come to fruition in the next few years.
Northvolt plans to prepare the plant site this fall, begin construction of some buildings in 2024, "deliver products to customers" in 2026, and complete the first construction phase in 2028.
Many residents will closely follow these development phases, like Isabelle Plante, who was surprised to hear the premier say that the largest manufacturing project in the province's history would be coming to her backyard.
"Taking the pulse of this meeting tonight, I see people who are curious, I see people who are discovering things, new technologies, I see people who are in favour, but it's mixed -- there are also people who are against it. It's both worrying and interesting," said Plante, who plans to get involved in a citizens' advisory committee set up by the municipality of McMasterville to ensure that the project meets the population's expectations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if an election was held today: Nanos
If an election was to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
Why a man in a wheelchair and a 70-year-old superhero rappelled down the side of a 17-storey building
A fundraiser for kids with physical disabilities had participants rappelling down the side of a 17-storey office building in Toronto on Wednesday.
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 49 people
At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months that came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
-
After week of summer-like weather, Toronto set to see rainy cool-down
It appears that Toronto residents will finally have to trade in their beach umbrellas for the regular kind as a stretch of summer-like fall weather comes to an end.
-
Double stabbing in Scarborough leaves woman in critical condition
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a double stabbing overnight in Scarborough that also left a youth injured, police say.
Atlantic
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
-
2 people charged with first-degree murder in Minto man’s death: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says two additional people have been charged in connection to a homicide that happened last year.
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
London
-
Fleet of new ultrasound machines at LHSC give expectant parents peace of mind
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has acquired 12 new innovative ultrasound units.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 19: Crown to continue calling evidence
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continued Thursday for what Justice Renee Pomerance said would probably be an “extremely short day” in Windsor Superior court.
-
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Greater Sudbury driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Key River
A 47-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Key River.
Calgary
-
Update on new Calgary event centre expected
Calgarians may feel a sense of déjà-vu as the event centre committee prepares for another meeting on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta country music star calls on public to reject renewed application for coal project
The company that had its application for a coal exploration project in the eastern slopes of the Rockies cancelled by the Canadian government is trying to revive the idea.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Man breaks into Cambridge home, assaults residents with knife: WRPS
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested after police say he broke into a home with a knife and assaulted three people.
Vancouver
-
'Well done, Rick. We love you': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer remembered at regimental funeral
Thousands gathered to pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at a regimental funeral Wednesday, remembering the former teacher for his humour, compassion and dedication to public service.
-
'We can not continue to just warehouse our seniors in shelters': Growing homeless crisis sees more seniors with nowhere to live
Joseph Doran never imagined he'd retire from a lifetime of working and – at 86 years old – end up in a homeless shelter.
-
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
Edmonton
-
'Serious delays' on south Anthony Henday Drive due to crash: police
Westbound Anthony Henday Drive is "experiencing serious delays" between 111 Street and Rabbit Hill Road because of a crash, police say.
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton restaurant worker robbed at gunpoint
Police in Edmonton asked for help Wednesday to identify a man who robbed a restaurant with a silver handgun six months earlier.
-
Resident made several crosswalk complaints to city before fatal pedestrian crash
Residents of a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood say they were asking for signals at an area crosswalk even before a senior died on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 19: Crown to continue calling evidence
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continued Thursday for what Justice Renee Pomerance said would probably be an “extremely short day” in Windsor Superior court.
-
Windsor police investigate fatal Tecumseh Road crash
Windsor police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one passenger Wednesday night.
-
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Regina
-
Evacuated Moose Jaw apartment was home to more than 40 people
An apartment building in Moose Jaw that was evacuated earlier this week after the discovery of several dangerous living conditions was home to more than 40 people.
-
Sask. fatal crash: SUV struck deer before colliding with car
A teen boy was killed in a fatal crash near Onion Lake on Tuesday.
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Ottawa
-
Winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Ottawa area
OLG says the winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 classic draw was sold in Nepean, worth $5 million.
-
Cornwall, Ont. homeowners call for action after vehicles crash into backyard five times
Homeowners in Cornwall, Ont. had a rude awakening last weekend when a car crashed through their backyard fence, narrowly missing their house.
-
Ottawa sees fewest housing starts in more than 25 years, CMHC says
Ottawa saw the fewest housing starts in 25 years during the first half of 2023, as price increases and high mortgage rates reduced demand for freehold housing, according to a new report.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm sorry': Saskatoon woman seen in FreshCo arrest video apologizes to guard
A Saskatoon woman, whose altercation with a security guard was captured in a widely-shared video, made a tearful apology in court Wednesday morning.
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
-
Sask. fatal crash: SUV struck deer before colliding with car
A teen boy was killed in a fatal crash near Onion Lake on Tuesday.