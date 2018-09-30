

On Monday, CTV will be offering comprehensive coverage of Quebec’s 42nd general election, beginning at 8 p.m. with Mutsumi Takahashi, Paul Karwatsky, and the rest of the election team.

Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe, former NDG MP Marlene Jennings, and other analysts will be providing insight as the evening unfolds.

CTV reporters will be at each of the four main party headquarters to get reaction from leaders and the general public.

CTV.ca will also offer up-to-date results and analysis as the results come in.