CTV Montreal, Concordia University win RTDNA award for project on Inuit community's shift to clean energy
CTV News Montreal and Concordia University have won the Radio Television Digital News Association award for Enterprise Journalism for their collaborative multimedia project "Arctic Shift to Clean Energy."
The RTDNA awards are presented for the best in audio, video and digital journalism in local news across the country.
The project, led by Concordia University Department of Journalism Associate Professor Aphrodite Salas, shares the story of the Inuit community of Inukjuak, Que. that is moving off diesel fuel with the construction of a massive hydroelectric project, providing clean energy to residents.
"It was an honour to share this story of Inuit resilience, self-determination and climate leadership. My deepest thanks to Sarah Lisa Kasudluak, Eric Atagotaaluk, Tommy Palliser, Aalicie Nalukturuk and the community of Inukjuak for welcoming us and building new relationships with us in our efforts to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action 86 in a meaningful way," said Salas.
- SEE THE PROJECT: Arctic Shift to Clean Energy
The award-winning work is the result of a long-term partnership between CTV News Montreal, Concordia University, Indigenous Clean Energy, and Journalists for Human Rights in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Call to Action 86.
CTV News Montreal videojournalist Luca Caruso-Moro and Concordia University Department of Journalism Associate Professor Aphrodite Salas hold their RTDNA award for Enterprise Journalism- Multiplatform during a ceremony in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Submitted photo)
CTV Montreal videojournalist Luca Caruso-Moro produced the project with journalists Virginie Ann and Kaaria Quash.
RTDNA Canada announced this year's winners at the RTDNA National Conference and Awards Gala in Toronto on Saturday night.
"Aphrodite is an exceptional reporter and educator. I've learned so much from her; supporting this work has been an honour," Caruso-Moro said.
"As a journalism professor, Aphrodite's work informs how reporters of the next generation will approach the news, and thank goodness she's there."
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet Sunday: Rainfall warning continues in Montreal
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
PM, Poilievre mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across Gaza as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, even as aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Toronto
-
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
-
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
One person dead in Brampton house fire
One person is dead after a house fire in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel police say.
Atlantic
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Police investigate shooting in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Sunday morning.
London
-
Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park
Residents may notice an increased police presence at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.
-
OPP investigating serious assault in South Huron
OPP are investigating a serious assault that occurred Saturday morning in Exeter in South Huron.
-
'All the tubes have come out': Young boy who received organ donation is improving daily
Ella Crossett would have been celebrating her fourth birthday Saturday. Last July, the two-year old girl died after falling into her family pool. However, more than a year later, she’s still impacting people’s lives.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Calgary
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line contained, no longer flowing into Bow River
Wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River from a ruptured sewage line that took place Saturday, the Town of Cochrane announced in a Sunday morning update.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
-
'It means everything': Waterloo Region MMA fighter preparing for title match
Watching him in action, you wouldn’t know mixed martial arts (MMA) isn’t Patrick Pytlik’s day job.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.
-
Advocates want pedestrian safety prioritized following fatal crash in DTES
Advocates want pedestrian safety in the Downtown Eastside addressed after a car struck and killed a pedestrian this week.
Edmonton
-
Scheifele scores in OT as Jets ground Oilers 3-2
It has not been an easy start to the season, but the Winnipeg Jets are hoping the way they battled back on Saturday is a good sign of things to come.
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Windsor
-
No injuries after morning Tecumseh vehicle fire
Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services were kept busy Sunday morning after receiving multiple reports of a vehicle fire.
-
Rallies for and against school board sex-ed policies return to Windsor’s riverfront
A rally and counter-protest were simultaneously hosted at Windsor’s riverfront Saturday over sexual education and LGBTQ2S+ polices at local schools.
-
A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don't have a motive
A Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, police said. The motive wasn't known.
Regina
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina
A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Greely
Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured, one of them critically, in a serious crash on Bank Street in Greely late Saturday afternoon.
-
Dozens of families in need visit The Snowsuit Fund for its new season
The Snowsuit Fund, an Ottawa-based charity providing more than 16,000 snowsuits every year to children in need over the last 40 years, has already distributed 6,000 snowsuits ahead of the coming winter.
-
Ottawa police warn of road closures, increased presence for demonstrations this weekend
Ottawa police say there will be an increased presence and some road closures downtown this weekend because of planned demonstrations, including another march for Palestine and a repeat of the "1 Million March for Children."
Saskatoon
-
'I saw the trauma in their eyes': Sask. man trying to bring home wife and kids stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is living his worst nightmare as his wife and four children, aged 3-12, are stranded in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.