CTV Montreal, Concordia University win RTDNA award for project on Inuit community's shift to clean energy

CTV News Montreal and Concordia University have won the Radio Television Digital News Association award for Enterprise Journalism for their collaborative multimedia project "Arctic Shift to Clean Energy."

The RTDNA awards are presented for the best in audio, video and digital journalism in local news across the country.

The project, led by Concordia University Department of Journalism Associate Professor Aphrodite Salas, shares the story of the Inuit community of Inukjuak, Que. that is moving off diesel fuel with the construction of a massive hydroelectric project, providing clean energy to residents.

"It was an honour to share this story of Inuit resilience, self-determination and climate leadership. My deepest thanks to Sarah Lisa Kasudluak, Eric Atagotaaluk, Tommy Palliser, Aalicie Nalukturuk and the community of Inukjuak for welcoming us and building new relationships with us in our efforts to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action 86 in a meaningful way," said Salas.

SEE THE PROJECT: Arctic Shift to Clean Energy

The award-winning work is the result of a long-term partnership between CTV News Montreal, Concordia University, Indigenous Clean Energy, and Journalists for Human Rights in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Call to Action 86.

CTV News Montreal videojournalist Luca Caruso-Moro and Concordia University Department of Journalism Associate Professor Aphrodite Salas hold their RTDNA award for Enterprise Journalism- Multiplatform during a ceremony in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Submitted photo)

CTV Montreal videojournalist Luca Caruso-Moro produced the project with journalists Virginie Ann and Kaaria Quash.

RTDNA Canada announced this year's winners at the RTDNA National Conference and Awards Gala in Toronto on Saturday night.

"Aphrodite is an exceptional reporter and educator. I've learned so much from her; supporting this work has been an honour," Caruso-Moro said.

"As a journalism professor, Aphrodite's work informs how reporters of the next generation will approach the news, and thank goodness she's there."