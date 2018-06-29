

CTV Montreal’s Chief News Anchor Mutsumi Takahashi will receive the country’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Canada. The announcement was made Friday by the Governor General’s office, in recognition of her contribution to Canadian broadcasting and to her community.

Takahashi has been a mainstay of Canadian broadcasting for more than three decades, making her debut on the station then known as CFCF 12 in 1982 as a news reporter.

Four years later, she assumed her now-familiar post as an anchor.

Takahashi was born in Shiroishi, Japan but moved to Canada with her family as a child. She attended Vanier College and Concordia University, earning a B.A. and M.B.A. In 2013, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Concordia. In 2017, she was recognized by the RTDNA with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“As I scroll down the list of people who have been named to the Order of Canada, I am truly proud to be counted among them,” said Takahashi. “Mine is the immigrant story, brought to this country by my parents to start a new life. Canada has been very good to me, and I can think of no greater honour than to be named to the Order on this date, the eve of the celebration of the country’s birthday.”

CTV News President Wendy Freeman congratulated Takahashi, saying the honour was “well-deserved.”

“A trusted voice for Montrealers for more than 35 years, she has dedicated her career to connecting with viewers in the community,” she said.

CTV Montreal News Director Jed Kahane also praised Takahashi.

“A true expert in her field, Mutsumi’s skill and dedication to broadcasting has strengthened the position of CTV Montreal as the top-rated English-language newscast in Québec,” he said. “We at CTV Montreal are extremely proud of Mutsumi’s achievements, and we thank her for her outstanding work in broadcast journalism as well as her longstanding commitment to the Montréal community.”

Among the other honourees announced Friday by Governor General Julie Payette are longtime Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, who is being promoted to the Companions of the Order of Canada, the highest level of the order. Also being made a Companion is astronaut Roberta Bondar. Among the Quebecers receiving honours are McGill University Principal and Vice-Chancellor Suzanne Fortier, psychologist Louise Nadeau, philanthropist Nan-B De Gaspe Beaubien and historian Paul-Andre Linteau.