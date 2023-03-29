Cross-Quebec searches target drug traffickers associated with Hells Angels

Several police forces conducted searches Wednesday in the Montreal, Laval and the Laurentians in connection with drug trafficking.

The police strike targeted a group associated with the Hells Angels.

In all, there were eight searches spanning Montreal, Laval, Esterel, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Sainte-Sophie, Blainville and Mirabel.

The operation mobilized some 70 police officers from the Sûreté du Québec and the Montreal, Laval, Blainville and Mirabel police departments, as well as an emergency response team and a canine squad.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 29, 2023.