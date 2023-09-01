Criminal investigator training the 'right step' for Quebec's Indigenous police forces: chief

Students attend the Criminal Investigators Training course at the Quebec National Policing School (ENPQ). SOURCE: ENPQ Students attend the Criminal Investigators Training course at the Quebec National Policing School (ENPQ). SOURCE: ENPQ

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report

Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon