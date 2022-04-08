Cree and Inuit join forces to produce clean energy in Northern Quebec
In Nunavik, two neighbouring communities, one Inuit, the other Cree, are joining forces to develop wind energy on their territory and thus free themselves from dependence on diesel.
Whapmagoostui is the only Cree community in Nunavik and the only one in that nation not connected to the Hydro-Quebec grid. Like its neighbour, the Inuit community of Kuujjuarapik, it draws its electricity from a diesel power plant built in 1956 by the army and now operated by Hydro-Quebec Distribution.
This plant is one of 22 standalone systems not connected to Hydro-Québec's main power grid, most of which serve remote populations such as those in Northern Quebec. Often powered by thermal power plants, these networks are the main source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the Crown corporation. This is why it aims to supply 80 per cent of them with clean energy by 2030, according to its 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.
Diesel is a fossil fuel that is harmful to the climate. Northern Indigenous communities, such as the Cree of Whapmagoostui and the Inuit of Kuujjuarapik, who are already experiencing the impacts of global warming on a daily basis, are well aware of this. This is why they have joined forces to develop a large-scale wind power project and thus coordinate their efforts to reduce their GHG emissions.
TWO WIND TURBINES FOR THE FUTURE
Following a series of consultations, an initial feasibility study in 2012 and interventions with the Quebec energy board, the Kuujjuaraapik-Whapmagoostui Renewable Energy Corporation (KWREC) was created in 2020. The company, which is equally owned by Cree and Inuit, is now working on the construction of a hybrid (diesel and wind) power plant that will serve both communities.
"We're looking to provide 40 to 50 per cent of the energy through two 1.5-megawatt wind turbines," said Matthew Mukash, who is Cree of Whapmagoostui and president of KWREC. These facilities will reduce diesel consumption by at least 1.45 million litres in the first year of operation, likely in 2025.
Once the turbines are up and running, Ikayu Energy will operate and maintain the infrastructure, creating three on-site jobs. Founded in 2019 and owned by Ikayu Development and Tugliq Energy, the company's mission is to help Nunavik communities develop, build and manage their own renewable energy projects.
According to Tugliq Energy CEO Laurent Abbatiello, keeping the diesel plant is a necessity.
"Sometimes the wind blows, sometimes it doesn't. You can't depend on wind alone to power an entire community," he said.
The plant will, however, be equipped with a battery to store wind power for days with less wind and for downtime needed twice a year to maintain the turbines. To avoid major breakdowns, the turbines will also have to shut down during extreme cold snaps, when the temperature drops below -40°C.
"These cold-weather shutdowns raised questions during public consultations last year," admitted Mukash. But he's not worried about it, since energy forecasts for the turbines have taken these possible downtimes into account.
FACING REALITY
The first developments are expected to take place in 2023 at a site located primarily in the Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee. The hybrid power plant will be located on the outskirts of the two villages, Cree and Inuit, on the shores of Hudson Bay, near the mouth of the Great Whale River.
This site was chosen for its wind energy potential, but also for the reduction of negative impacts on the environment. Social acceptability was also a determining factor, given that the area where the wind turbines will be installed is frequented by Indigenous populations for hunting, gathering and assemblies. In fact, another site was ruled out because of hunters' reluctance.
"Our populations, the hunters in particular, are really suffering the impacts of climate change. In the summer, it's terrible, it's very hot, because we are surrounded by sand. As for the winters, the temperatures vary enormously from one year to the next. This reality forces us to act," said Mukash.
- This report by Unpointcinq / The Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on April 8, 2022
