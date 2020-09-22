MONTREAL -- Anti-Asian racism and the loss of tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to devastate Montreal's Chinatown and leaders are asking all levels of government for help.

Paul Li, owner of Patisserie Coco, said he's scared for his bakery's future.

“We cut more than half of our staff here and we also lost somewhere from 70 to 80 per cent of our sales,” he said.

Community leaders said Li isn't alone, as foot traffic downtown has dropped more than 90 per cent since the pandemic began.

But Sherry Ao, president of the Montreal Chinatown Development Council, said merchants in Chinatown face additional challenges in the form of misinformation linking the Chinese community to COVID-19.

“This has meant our community has been disproportinately affected by the pandemic on all fronts,” she said.

Bryant Chang of the Chinese Association of Montreal said he expects half of Chinatown's restaurants and businesses to close if nothing is done.

Fo Niemi of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations said $1 million is needed from the governments in Quebec and Ottawa to prop up the struggling businesses.

“(They need to) help Chinatown set up its own commercial development corporation,” he said.

Chinatown currently isn't covered by any CDC. Community leaders also called for the expansion of federal rent relief and wage subsidy programs.

“So far, right now, we have some programs the government is offering but they don't know what will happen when the program ends,” said Ao's colleague on the MCDC, Bill Wong.

City officials did not respond to requests for comment.