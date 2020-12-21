Advertisement
COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins today at 21 sites across Quebec
MONTREAL -- Priority groups are set to receive their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at 21 sites that have been set up across Quebec.
The operation begins on the heels of a weekend that saw Quebec break its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases twice, for a total of more than 4,000 in two days.
The vaccination sites are spread across 14 health regions throughout the province and about half of them are long-term care facilities.
“The sites have been determined to maximize the vaccination of priority groups,'' the Office of the Minister of Health and Social Services noted in a press release last week.
According to health officials, the doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will allow for vaccinations to take place during the weeks of Dec. 21, 28 and Jan. 4.
Vaccinations at these sites are reserved only for priority populations, like people living in long-term care homes and health-care workers.
Those who are currently elligible for the first round of vaccinations have been contacted by establishments in the health network, the province said.
Depending on the number of doses it receives, the government said it plans to vaccinate up to 650,000 people by April 1.
The health department said on Sunday that 4,716 people have received the vaccine so far, a number that is on track with their weekly projection.
Here’s the list of initial vaccine sites:
Montreal:
CHSLD Saint-Henri
CHG Maimonides
CHSLD Jeanne Le Ber – IUSM
CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci
CHSLD de l'Hôpital Sainte-Anne
Laval:
Cité-de-la-Santé Hopsital
Lanaudière:
Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière (Saint-Charles-Borromée)
Laurentians:
Clinique désignée de dépistage (Boisbriand)
Montérégie:
Société d'agriculture de Saint-Hyacinthe, Pavillon la COOP
Clinique de vaccination Quartier Dix30
Eastern Townships:
Centre de foires de Sherbrooke
Capitale-Nationale:
Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Québec
Centre d'hébergement Saint-Antoine
Bas-Saint-Laurent:
CHSLD de Rimouski
Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean:
CHSLD de la Colline
Mauricie:
Centre multiservices de santé et de services sociaux Cloutier
Centre-du-Québec:
Centre communautaire Drummondville-Sud
Outaouais:
CHSLD Lionel-Émond
Abitibi-Témiscamingue:
CHSLD Pie-XII
Côte-Nord:
Hôpital de Sept-Îles
Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine:
CHSLD New Carlisle
Chaudière-Appalaches:
CLSC-CHSLD Paul-Gilbert
Hôpital de Saint-Georges
With files from The Canadian Press.