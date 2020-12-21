MONTREAL -- Priority groups are set to receive their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at 21 sites that have been set up across Quebec.

The operation begins on the heels of a weekend that saw Quebec break its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases twice, for a total of more than 4,000 in two days.

The vaccination sites are spread across 14 health regions throughout the province and about half of them are long-term care facilities.

“The sites have been determined to maximize the vaccination of priority groups,'' the Office of the Minister of Health and Social Services noted in a press release last week.

According to health officials, the doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will allow for vaccinations to take place during the weeks of Dec. 21, 28 and Jan. 4.

Vaccinations at these sites are reserved only for priority populations, like people living in long-term care homes and health-care workers.

Those who are currently elligible for the first round of vaccinations have been contacted by establishments in the health network, the province said.

Depending on the number of doses it receives, the government said it plans to vaccinate up to 650,000 people by April 1.

The health department said on Sunday that 4,716 people have received the vaccine so far, a number that is on track with their weekly projection.

Here’s the list of initial vaccine sites:

Montreal:

CHSLD Saint-Henri

CHG Maimonides

CHSLD Jeanne Le Ber – IUSM

CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci

CHSLD de l'Hôpital Sainte-Anne

Laval:

Cité-de-la-Santé Hopsital

Lanaudière:

Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière (Saint-Charles-Borromée)

Laurentians:

Clinique désignée de dépistage (Boisbriand)

Montérégie:

Société d'agriculture de Saint-Hyacinthe, Pavillon la COOP

Clinique de vaccination Quartier Dix30

Eastern Townships:

Centre de foires de Sherbrooke

Capitale-Nationale:

Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Québec

Centre d'hébergement Saint-Antoine

Bas-Saint-Laurent:

CHSLD de Rimouski

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean:

CHSLD de la Colline

Mauricie:

Centre multiservices de santé et de services sociaux Cloutier

Centre-du-Québec:

Centre communautaire Drummondville-Sud

Outaouais:

CHSLD Lionel-Émond

Abitibi-Témiscamingue:

CHSLD Pie-XII

Côte-Nord:

Hôpital de Sept-Îles

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine:

CHSLD New Carlisle

Chaudière-Appalaches:

CLSC-CHSLD Paul-Gilbert

Hôpital de Saint-Georges

With files from The Canadian Press.