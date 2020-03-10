MONTREAL -- The International Skating Union sent out strict requirements for attending next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Media, officials, skaters and coaches scheduled to attend the event received a lengthy Coronavirus Information Package on Tuesday from the world governing body for skating.

Among requirements for entry, individuals must undergo a temperature check and receive a temperature reading of less than 38 C.

The ISU says isolation will be required if there is evidence of an acute respiratory infection.

The questionnaire also asked attendees whether they've had any recent travel to or from any high-risk areas for the coronavirus, or have been in contact with anyone who has travelled to high-risk areas.

The requirements come a day after Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says the government is evaluating whether to allow the championships to go ahead.

The International Ice Hockey Federation cancelled the women's world hockey championship on Saturday. They were to take place March 31 to April 10 in Nova Scotia.

In a statement on its website Tuesday, the ISU said it leared the Quebec Health Ministry had scheduled a meeting to discuss all major events in the province.

McCann said Monday that provincial public health and public security officials are involved in the analysis of the March 16-22 figure skating event, with input from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

She said cancelling the competition has not been ruled out, and a decision will be made as quickly as possible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.