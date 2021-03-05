MONTREAL -- Montreal teachers are the ones being tested beginning next week, as researchers from an immunity task force seek to determine how many of them have had COVID-19.

It's part of a project in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia to help inform prevention strategies in neighbourhoods, schools and daycares across Canada.

Locally, the study will build on an existing project looking at the spread of the novel coronavirus in children in four Montreal neighbourhoods: Beaconsfield, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal North, and the Plateau.

It will also delve into teachers' and daycare workers' mental health.

School and daycare staff from those four neighbourhoods are invited to join the study, named EnCORE. Recruitment begins Wednesday, March 10.

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is released daily, the true number of how many people in Canada have been infected can't be known without widespread surveillance testing.

"Although daycare and school staff may have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in their work settings, we don't have much data on how many school staff have had asymptomatic infections, meaning they had no symptoms but potentially could transmit the virus," said Dr. Catherine Hankins, co-chair of the task force.

School personnel wishing to participate can visit encorestudy.ca to register. They will be asked to complete an online questionnaire on health, socio-demographics, COVID-19 prevention practices, and mental and emotional health.



- With files from The Canadian Press