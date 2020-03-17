MONTREAL -- Half of Canadian small businesses have reported a drop in sales due to COVID-19 and a quarter say they won't survive a month if the pandemic continues to significantly cut their income, according to a new report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Four out of 10 businesses reported a drop in sales of more than 25 per cent, according to the CFIB, with the average reported financial hit being $66,000.

The CFIB survey found that arts/recreation, hospitality, personal services and retail businesses have been most affected by the pandemic.

Among the survey's other findings regarding small businesses and how they have been affected by COVID-19:

43 per cent have reduced staff hours

20 per cent have temporarily laid off staff

38 per cent have experienced supply chain issues

42 per cent said their sales would be reduced to zero if face-to-face contact becomes impossible

The online survey was launched March 13 and as of the time of the numbers reported above, 8,730 business owners had responded. The CFIB says a sample of that size would have a margin of error of +/- 1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.