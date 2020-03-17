MONTREAL -- Urgences-Santé is asking Montreal and Laval residents to disclose their health status upon calling 911.

Callers will have to answer a few questions from emergency medical personnel, such as whether they have been under self-isolation, have received any direction from health authorities, or are living with anyone under quarantine.

When it comes to suspected cases, patients will be asked to isolate themselves while medical dispatchers come to their aid in an effort to limit the spread.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, paramedics have offered care in suspected cases, as well as transported confirmed cases. They have the tools to respond to both scenarios safely, Urgences-Santé said.

“Paramedics, much like other emergency medical dispatchers and logistics personnel, are on the front lines 24/7 in order to ensure an efficient service to the population despite concerns for their own health,” said Urgences-Santé president and general director, Nicola D’Ulisse.

ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO ENSURE PUBLIC SAFETY

Urgences-Santé put in place the “Intervention” level of its pandemic emergency measures plan, which has allowed it to continue to provide its services while maintaining safety.

First responders are no longer assigned to calls that aren’t time-sensitive involving patients who have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, which avoids exposure to the virus for non-essential workers.

Urgences-Santé will potentially have CEGEP teachers as well as retired paramedics join their workforce if the volume of calls increases.

ADDITIONAL MEASURES FOR URGENCES-SANTÉ EMPLOYEES