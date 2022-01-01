MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens are pausing their activities until Jan. 06 due to COVID-19, it was announced Saturday evening.

“Given all the new positive cases arising daily, and for the health of our players and staff, we feel that pausing our activities is necessary at this time. This pause will give our players the time they need to recover so that we can continue the season safely,” said Jeff Gorton, said Canadiens Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations, in a press release.

The Canadiens and the Laval Rocket will pause activities as a preventive measure until January 6 inclusively.https://t.co/LhDekxz0Ij — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 1, 2022

The measures will also apply to the Laval Rockets.

The news comes just hours after the Canadiens lost 5-2 to the Panthers at the FLA Live Arena.

An all-around tough day for the Canadiens, forward Jake Evans and defenceman Alexander Romanov were placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list on Saturday.

In addition to shutting down practice, the Canadiens’ Bell Centre games on Jan. 4, 6, 8 and 10 have been cancelled.