MONTREAL -- With people self-isolating in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, food bank Moisson Montreal says it will need at least 85 volunteers to operate and distribute food to its 250 partner organizations.

Given the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, the charity notes people living in precarious situations will now, more than ever, need help.

Moisson Montreal says across the island, it helps organizations respond to 567,000 requests for food aid every month.

In addition, Moisson Outaouais is asking for donations to fill its shelves, as it foresees an inevitable increase in demand for its services.

The organization reports that, due to the crisis, several families will face a loss of income and could turn to food banks for help.

It adds that children who usually benefit from school meals will now be home for at least two weeks, which could also increase the stress on families to provide.

In order to continue offering its services safely, Moisson Montreal says it will impose new health measures on employees, volunteers and users, including filling out a form and declaring if they or someone they live with has travelled abroad during the last 14 days.

People will also have to disclose whether or not they have contracted COVID-19 and if they have or are living with someone who has symptoms of the virus.

Each workstation in the Montreal warehouse will be cleaned thoroughly and reduced to a maximum of 10 volunteers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.