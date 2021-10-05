MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting eight more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province records 436 new cases on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is now 11,397 since the start of the pandemic.

The vast majority of the new cases reported on Tuesday were from people who weren't fully vaccinated.

Of the 436 new cases, 324 (74 per cent) of them did not have their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 112 people (25 per cent) had their second dose more than seven days ago.

The latest figures from the province show there are 291 people in hospital after 25 people were admitted and 24 were discharged, resulting in a daily increase of one patient in the last 24 hours.

The majority of the people admitted to hospital in the past day (72 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

There are 90 people in intensive care, an increase of two from yesterday, and the positivity rate is now 1.9 per cent.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting a decrease of 243 active cases in the province, for a total of 5,023. Another 671 people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 396,380. There has been a total of 412,800 confirmed cases in Quebec since March 2020.

Health officials analyzed 21,703 samples on Oct. 3.

Quebec is monitoring 576 active COVID-19 outbreaks across the province, the majority of which are in school environments, followed by the workplace.

VACCINE COVERAGE

Another 6,775 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,954,467 in Quebec. Factoring in shots Quebecers received out-of-province, the total is 13,147,201 doses.

To date, just under 78 per cent of the entire population in Quebec has received one dose of the vaccine, while 73 per cent has received two doses.

Among the eligible population (people aged 12 and up), vaccine coverage is at 89 per cent for one dose and 84 per cent for two doses.

VARIANT TRACKER

Quebec confirmed an increase of 254 presumptive cases of the Delta variant in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,078.

No new cases of other variants were reported on Tuesday.