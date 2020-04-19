MONTREAL -- The number of Montreal COVID-19 deaths has topped 500, according to the latest data available from the city.

In total 513 deaths on the island have been attributed to COVID-19, with 8,457 total confirmed cases.

The number of retirement homes and long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of the virus continues to increase, standing at 103 as of Saturday.

While Cote-des-Neiges-NDG, the city's most populous borough, continues to have the most confirmed cases, with 839, the municipality of Cote-St-Luc still has the highest per capita number of cases, with 924 cases per 100,000 people.

Other areas that have been particularly hard hit are Montrea-North with 685 cases per 100,000, Outremont with 676 cases per 100,000, Verdun with 505 cases per 100,000 and Ahuntsic-Cartierville with 493 cases per 100,000.

The virus, which has been shown to be particularly deadly among the elderly, has hit Montreal's seniors population hard, with 1,671 people per 100,000 over the ages of 80 having the virus. That's followed by 40 to 49-year-olds, with 521 per 100,000.