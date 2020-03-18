MONTREAL -- Quebec's two main construction unions have just written to Prime Minister Francois Legault, asking him to close construction sites because of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Premier, FTQ-Construction and the Conseil provincial du Quebec des metiers de la construction (International) stated that the recommended hygiene measures "are not encountered on construction sites," which makes workers vulnerable.

In recent days, these unions, which represent more than two-thirds of workers in the industry, have lamented the lack of soap and water to wash their hands, as well as the lack of toilets with running water, especially in smaller construction sites.

They also denounced the proximity of work in certain places, being unable to respect the advised distance of one meter between workers. Also, they must share their tools in some instances.

They asked the Premier to temporarily suspend work at the sites for health and safety reasons.