Court hears legal challenge of Quebec's vaccine passport
A Quebec judge will have to decide whether or not it is appropriate to rule on the legality of Quebec's vaccine passport while it is no longer in force since March 12.
Superior Court Judge Daniel Dumais was at the Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce courthouse Tuesday with a request from the Attorney General of Quebec to dismiss the action brought by lawyer Hans Mercier.
Mercier, who is representing himself, is trying to have the decree adopted on September 1, 2021 invalidated, which introduced the obligation to present proof of vaccination -- in this case the passport -- to have the right to access certain businesses and other public places.
Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General, lawyer Stéphanie Quirion-Cantin first argued that the decree was legal because it was issued on the basis of the articles of the Public Health Act, which gives the government the power to declare a health emergency and to institute the measures required to protect the health of the population.
THERE IS NO MORE LITIGATION LEFT
However, Quirion-Cantin argued that this decree was repealed on March 11 and that, as a result, the appeal became moot and, therefore, the court no longer had to rule on it.
"The decree no longer exists, and the conclusion of the appeal is to request the nullity of the decree, which no longer has any practical effect," she argued.
The lawyer invoked the Code of Procedure to remind the judge that "the courts are not obliged to rule on theoretical questions."
"A court may refuse to try a case when the court's decision will not have the effect of resolving a dispute that has or may have consequences for the rights of the parties."
"There is no longer any dispute," Quirion-Cantin insisted, while acknowledging that the court still has the discretion to decide in cases of "exceptional circumstances."
Justice Dumais, who played the devil's advocate throughout the proceedings, pointed out that, even if Quebec is currently experiencing a "truce" in the pandemic, "it is not said that there cannot be a resurgence of cases that could perhaps lead to the need to take new measures. Any of them."
He asked the jurist if, in such an eventuality, the question of "whether or not imposing a vaccine passport is legal, isn't that something, in the context in which we are, that it would be interesting to know, to have determined it beforehand?"
"There are surely elements of an answer that would be given by the court that could be interesting for everyone," the judge argued.
However, Quirion-Cantin retorted that "the effect of the judgment must be real. The courts must not be instrumentalized in political debates. The courts do not give legal opinions."
THE PROBLEM OF SOCIAL NETWORKS
The judge answered her point blank that "it's pretty much better to have a court ruling on the legality of something than to have the population ruling on social networks back and forth on anything. Everyone has their definition of legality, everyone is right."
He added that people "who have no legal training" are taking over social networks and "are pronouncing on the legality of things. Everyone tells us what is legal and what is not legal on social networks."
In response, Mercier deplored the fact that the constant modifications of the decree, which punctually added new places where the vaccination passport was required, forced him to constantly adjust his request, leading to a hearing after the lifting of the vaccination obligation. "It's an eternal restart and we find ourselves neutralizing the power of the courts," he said.
PLAINTIFF EQUATES VAX PASS WITH SEGREGATION IN U.S.
According to him, this situation has led to a debate on the need to hear the appeal or not since the vaccination passport is no longer required, rather than to debate the merits of his request, which raises the issue of discrimination.
"The role of the courts, traditionally, in constitutional matters, has always been to be watchdogs against government abuse and to enforce the constitution and charters and the spearhead has always been the issue of discrimination, always."
"What I find terribly offensive about this, judge, is how it is being downplayed," he said. Then, to make his case about discrimination, he compared being barred from a restaurant to the situation in the United States, where "people of color could not go to certain restaurants."
Justice Dumais, however, immediately set him straight: "The ground was not quite the same. At the time, the reason was the color of the skin. Here, the reason is a question of public health," he said.
Mercier also sought to counter the theoretical argument of the debate, by the lifting of the vaccination obligation, by tabling a newspaper article in which "the Minister of Health (Christian Dubé) indicated that he was not closing the door to a return of the passport if necessary (...) and he advised to keep it on one's phone."
"I don't deny that the recourse is theoretical," he continued. "It is obvious. But when you say (that the remedy) can be justified on a theoretical issue of national importance, I think it's hard to deny that's the case here."
"This is not a normal academic question," he insisted. In his view, the court must decide whether the vaccine passport is discriminatory and does not meet the minimal impairment test in the charters.
However, Justice Dumais reminded him that the mere fact that there is discrimination does not mean that it is unconstitutional: "If it is discrimination, there can be justifications and at that point, it will be legal," he replied, taking the example of the 16-year-old driver's license: "It is discriminatory for 15-year-olds, but it is justified.
Mercier then spoke of the impact of refusing to hear the appeal on the merits in the general public, going so far as to bring the judge's words back to the table.
"There is going to be a social cost if the court says, 'I won't take this on. People are going to lose confidence in the justice system and then, in effect, start taking the law into their own hands.' And the phenomenon that you point out of stage managers will multiply by ten, even by a thousand," he argued.
Finally, another applicant in the case, notary Gaston Vachon, made short representations. Vachon, who is vaccinated, believes that having contracted the disease is equivalent to a vaccination passport.
He said he hoped the judge would agree to look into the merits of the case. "I would be very disappointed if the appeal were extinguished. I would like to have a judgment by a court. (...) If it is legal, we will comply," he said.
Justice Dumais took his decision under advisement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
BREAKING | Trudeau to attend NATO meeting in Brussels later this month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to fly to Brussels later this month to attend a NATO meeting about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Gov. Gen. Simon has in-person meeting with Queen, members of Royal Family
Canada's Governor General met in-person with members of the Royal Family on Tuesday, just one week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also held an audience with the Queen.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
From Ledbury to Lviv: British handyman delivers aid to Ukrainian front lines
After just 24 hours of putting out a call for humanitarian aid on social media, Ian Jackson received nearly five tonnes of supplies. Alongside family and friends, he drove to Lviv, Ukraine to deliver the aid directly to the front lines.
Toronto
-
Walmart announces global tech hub in Ontario. Here's what that means for new jobs
Walmart Inc. is making Ontario one of a pair of new global tech hubs, with plans to hire hundreds of workers at the two sites.
-
Canadian man out $81,000 after unknowingly using trading platform that was front for thieves
A Canadian man said he was scammed out of $81,000 after finding out the online trading platform he used was a front for thieves.
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Injured Canadian says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says the deadly attack came with no warning.
-
N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
London
-
Charges laid after incident involving London, Ont. police officer
Charges have been laid against a London, Ont. man following a weapons investigation in the city over the weekend.
-
Kettle Point woman sentenced in stabbing death of brother-in-law
After years of drug and alcohol use that lead to physical abuse, 29-year-old Jesse Storr was stabbed to death by his sister-in-law Tina George.
-
'We are committed to making this community safer for women': community organizations meet to discuss the local impact of homicide
Local organizations have come together to discuss the impact a recent homicide in the city has had on women experiencing gender-based violence.
Northern Ontario
-
College students angry, scared as Friday strike deadline nears
Students only have a few days left to find out if they'll have class on Friday, much less the entire winter semester. The union that represents roughly 16,000 faculty across the province has set a strike deadline for Friday.
-
No damage reports following seismic event early Tuesday in Sudbury
A seismic event that registered 3.5 on the Richter scale took place at Coleman Mine early Tuesday morning.
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro billing error dates back to at least 2005
Despite a 'small, historic' billing system error by Greater Sudbury Hydro dating back to at least 2005, the electricity company will only have to provide refunds for four years of the overpayments.
Calgary
-
'Lots of need': Canadian charity bringing clean water to Ukraine
A Canadian charity supplying clean drinking water to developing nations has turned its attention to the plight of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
-
Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
-
Alberta reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain around 1K
There are 1,001 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, and 70 of them are in ICU.
Kitchener
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region
'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
Kitchener signs defaced with 'hate-motivated' graffiti
Police are investigating after several homemade signs for Ukrainian refugees were defaced in Kitchener.
-
COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place at Waterloo-Wellington hospitals
As Ontario opens up, COVID-19 restrictions including masking and proof of vaccination will remain in place at hospitals in Waterloo Region and Wellington County until at least April 27.
Vancouver
-
The push to end to COVID tests for fully-vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is continuing to push the federal government to drop the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada for those who are fully vaccinated, and while there are rumblings a change may be coming, the timing is still up in the air.
-
Local Ukrainians outraged as Soviet flag flies from boat at Vancouver marina
A flag of the Soviet Union hanging from a boat at a Vancouver marina has local Ukrainians demanding action from the city.
-
B.C.'s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, care home outbreaks shrink again
The number of coronavirus-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has shrunk again, along with the number of active outbreaks in long-term care homes.
Edmonton
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
-
'It's very painful to watch': volunteer cooks raise funds for Ukraine
A group of volunteers at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Anthony came together Tuesday to cook up some local support for Ukraine.
Windsor
-
Why is gas priced so differently at fuel stations in the same region?
As the price of gas continues to rise, drivers are paying more attention not just to how long this trend lasts, but also which fuel station they get their gas from.
-
Windsor police seek witnesses to aggravated assault incident
Windsor police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated assault Saturday night that left a cab driver with serious injuries.
-
Ambassador Bridge protests cost city more than $5.6 million, says City of Windsor
The City of Windsor estimates the week-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge cost the city more than $5.6 million.
Regina
-
Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.
-
Here's how to prepare your home for the spring melt
The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.
-
Saskatoon woman aids mission to rescue pets from war-torn Ukraine
A Saskatoon woman has made it to Poland to start work on getting aid to Ukraine — and also help rescue pets from the war zone.
Ottawa
-
Ukrainians in Ottawa react to Zelensky address with mixture of pride and heartbreak
Ukrainians living in Ottawa watched the address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the House of Commons with pride, while reflecting on the heartbreak of the ongoing war.
-
Ottawa LRT dispute heats up as more documents filed
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules
Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.
-
Saskatoon woman aids mission to rescue pets from war-torn Ukraine
A Saskatoon woman has made it to Poland to start work on getting aid to Ukraine — and also help rescue pets from the war zone.