Court appearance again postponed for Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children

The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children will not be appearing in court Wednesday as planned.



Prosecutors say Kamaljit Arora is not physically well enough to attend a court appearance, and so it has been postponed to Thursday.

On Monday evening, police were called to a home in Laval's Ste-Dorothée sector, north of Montreal. There, they discovered an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl in critical condition. The children were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their father was also transported to hospital in critical condition under police custody. His arraignment, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed twice due to his condition.



Arora was also charged with one count of assault for allegedly strangling his wife.

The Crown and defence told the court he has been unable to communicate since his arrest.

It is currently unclear whether the suspect had a history of domestic violence.

The victims were students at Pierre-Laporte and Saint-Martin schools in Laval.

According to Laval's education service centre, parents were informed of the news Tuesday morning and "teams of professionals" were deployed to the school to offer support.