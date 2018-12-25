Featured Video
Coroner investigating death of skater on Lac-St-Louis
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, December 25, 2018 4:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 25, 2018 6:20PM EST
The coroner’s office is investigating the death of an ice skater on Lac-St-Louis on Christmas Day.
Police received a call from the victim’s family after he left to go skating and didn’t return.
The victim was found on the ice covering Lac-St-Louis and firefighters were called to rescue him, but he was declared dead on the scene.
Police said there is no reason to believe there was any criminal element to the death.
Just last week authorities warned Quebecers to exercise extreme caution before considering venturing onto the ice over the holidays, citing the warm weather and rain in the lead-up to Christmas. While the ice may appear safe, they said, especially when covered by a layer of snow, it could be too thin to support the weight of people walking, skating or doing another sport.
