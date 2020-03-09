MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens on Monday closed their dressing room to the media following the team's morning practice, holding interviews with individual players on risers outside.

The moves come amid growing fears of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that is spreading quickly around the world, and ahead of an expected NHL announcement before Monday night's games of a formal, league-wide policy to address the possible spread of the virus.

Several professional sports leagues have cut, or are considering cutting, locker room access to media as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadiens are back in action Tuesday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal against the Nashville Predators.