MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Corbeille de Pain holds empty bowls fundraiser highlighting need for help in West Island

    Non-profit Corbeille de Pain held its empty bowls fundraising event in Pointe-Claire Saturday highlighting the need for help in the West Island.

    Whether it's for the soup, bowls or to help a good cause, crowds were drawn to the annual fundraising event.

    At $25 a pop, "empty bowls" is the organization's most important campaign of the year.

