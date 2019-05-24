

Jean-Luc Boulch, CTV Montreal





After a long, cold winter and a rainy spring, residents of southern Quebec will have to wait a little longer for warmer weather, according to Environment Canada.

Simon Legault, a meteorologist with the weather agency, says he can’t see temperatures warming up by the end of May. The beginning of June will also be cool and rainy with more seasonal temperatures arriving towards the end of the month.

Legault says the month of July and August are difficult to predict. The air mass that affects our weather patterns can either come from Northwestern Canada, which means a cooler summer, or the American Midwest, which would send us warmer weather.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, summer will be cooler and rainier than normal in parts of southern Quebec and Ontario. The hottest periods will be from late June to early July and from late July to mid-August, according to the Almanac.



Temperatures were also cooler than normal in May.