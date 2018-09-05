

The Canadian Press





A play that was cancelled after being the centre of a firestorm over cultural appropriation in Quebec will get a debut in Paris.

Robert Lepage’s ‘Kanata’ was harshly criticized by Native communities for telling the story of the meeting of white colonists and Canada’s Aboriginal people without any input from Native artists.

On Wednesday, the Theatre du Soleil released a statement saying it had reached an agreement with Lepage to present the show under the title ‘Kanata – Episode I – Controversy.’

Lepage’s production company, Ex Machina, announced the show’s cancellation earlier this summer, citing the withdrawal of North American co-producers.

It was the second Lepage show to get cancelled over concerns of cultural appropriation. ‘SLAV,’ which featured black slave songs sung by a mostly white cast was nixed after several performances at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.