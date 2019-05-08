

Some of the work taking place this weekend in Montreal starts Friday night and lasts until Monday, but some ramps are only closed on Sunday night.

The following ramps in the Turcot Interchange are closed from midnight Friday May 10 until 5 a.m. Monday May 13.

Highway 15 South from the Decarie Expressway to the entrance from Gaetan Laberge Blvd.

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South.

Highway 20 East to Decarie Expressway (Highway 15 North)

Highway 15 North from Exit 60 to the entrance from De la Verendrye

Highway 15 North from Exit 63 to the entrance from Route 136 West will be closed from 11:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday