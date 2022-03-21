Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre speaks at Montreal-area restaurant with ties to anti-vax movement

As part of a series of Quebec campaign stops, conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made an appearance Monday at Casa Grecque, a Laval restaurant with ties to a local anti-vaccine movement.

The restaurant became a frequent meeting place over the summer for members of a tight-knit Greek community vehemently opposed to vaccine mandates -- but that same community was torn apart after some of its members died of COVID-19.

Poilievre's campaign team said the decision to schedule an appearance at Casa Grecque had nothing to do with its history; rather, they said the restaurant on Daniel-Johnson Blvd. was chosen because of its central location and large parking lot.

That very parking lot was full on the evening of Poilievre's visit.

"These are people that were ostracized by society, by the government, and they [give] a good point of view," one attendee told CTV News.

Another said he supports Poilievre as an alternative to current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"He's aggressive, you know? He's aggressive, maybe a little too aggressive, but he's got his heart in the right place, I think. Canadians are backing him, and hopefully he'll reign and he'll do a lot better than what Justin's doing."

The event was promoted on Facebook by Peter Chiotis, owner of the Laval Casa Grecque franchise, who frequently shares anti-vaccine content on social media.

Although Poilievre has encouraged Canadians to get the vaccine, he is outspoken against policies that "punish" or "exclude" those who "make a different choice."

Both Chiotis and Poilievre were vocal supporters of last month's "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa.

Chiotis did not respond to a request for comment.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and Andrew Brennan.