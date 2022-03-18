Cone zones return, major Montreal-area roadworks scheduled this weekend, expect closures

After several months of light construction work in and around the Island of Montreal, drivers should get ready for more work, more cones and more closures in the coming weeks.

This weekend, commuters are advised to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel heading north and the Saint-Pierre Interchange as traffic is expected to be bad.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound between the La Prairie, Route-132 exit (90) on A-20 westbound and the Sherbrooke Street entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 11:30 p.m.:

On the South Shore

The Route-132 eastbound and westbound ramps (exit 89-N) to Highway 25 northbound.

The Marie-Victorin Boulevard east and west entrances.

The Île-Charron Street entrance.

La Fontaine Tunnel closures from March 18 to 21, 2022.

OTHER CLOSURES

On Route-132 westbound, the Jacques Cartier Bridge Exit (82) from Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

At the end of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge towards Montreal, the downtown / Notre-Dame Street East exit from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

On the Victoria Bridge, only the Montreal-bound lane will be available from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 1:30 p.m. Montreal police (SPVM) may modify the direction in cases of heavy congestion in the Wellington and Bridge Street area.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The ramp leading from Highway 20 eastbound (Exit 63) to Route-138 westbound towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Boulevard entrance for Route-138 West.

The following are partial closures as of 11 p.m.:

One of three lanes on Highway 20 eastbound between the 1st Avenue exit (62) and the interchange.

One of two lanes on Highway 20 westbound ramp to Route 138 westbound.

UPCOMING

In Montreal, three of four lanes on Notre-Dame Street East in the Parthenais and Fullum streets area will be closed from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

In Kahnawake, the Route 132 eastbound ramp from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge (towards La Prairie) and the Route 132 westbound ramp to the bridge towards Montreal will be closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 4 a.m.

On the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes will be closed on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Montreal, on the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) eastbound, between the Guy Street Exit (3) and the de la Montagne Street Exit (4) one of three lanes will be closed from Friday at 5 a.m. until the end of April 2022. Exit 4 has been closed to traffic since January 2021. It is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2022.

SOULIGNY / Highway 25 INTERCHANGE

The Souligny Avenue ramp eastbound to Highway 25 northbound will be closed from 11:30 p.m. until the end of the year.

The Montreal, Downtown Exit (4) on Highway 25 northbound will close starting Monday at 5 a.m. until the end of the year.

One of two lanes of the Souligny Avenue eastbound ramp to Highway 25 southbound will close from Friday at 11:30 p.m. until the end of the year.

The Notre-Dame Street East / Curatteau Street entrance to Highway 25 northbound from Monday at 5 a.m. to the end of the year. The entrance will be relocated north of Hochelaga.

The des Futailles and Tellier entrances for Highway 25 southbound are closed until the end of the year.

Closures on Highway 25 in the Souligny area from March 18 to 21, 2022.

For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.