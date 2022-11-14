Concordia University's public daycare lease to expire in July
The daycare where many Concordia University staff and students drop their children off will not have a space in the fall of 2023.
CPE Concordia has offered full-time childcare to the university for up to 80 children since 1981 at the Grey Nuns Residence building.
The university confirmed that the lease will be stopped in July 2023 because the space is needed for "academic activities planned for space."
"We have been in touch with the director of the daycare for a year concerning this project and looked at a full range of options (temporary closure, move, etc) but none were feasible so it was agreed that the lease would be stopped next summer," said university spokesperson Vannina Maestracci.
The university does not own or operate the daycare.
CPE Concordia management was contacted by CTV News for comment on the situation, but did not respond as of this posting.
Maestracci said the university encouraged the daycare to communicate with parents throughout the discussions.
"We regret that there are no other possibilities to keep the daycare within Concordia premises," she said.
