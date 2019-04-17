

CTV Montreal





Concordia students are the latest group to demonstrate against Bill 21.

Despite it being exam season, the students still came out to a meeting to voice their disagreement with the proposition.

They were joined by instructors and university staff members.

“What is the ripple,” said assistant professor Nalini Mohabir. “The trickle-down effect of this legislation...what does it do to silence difference and diversity?”

Ikram El Mashoubi was born in Quebec and had designs on teaching in the French public school system here.

She feels that the legislation attacks who she is as a human being.

“My hijab is part of my identity,” she said. “It’s very close to my heart and I’m not going to give it up.”

The new climate is creating a dilemma for her.

“Teaching is a passion and a career,” she said. “I know I’m good at it. I’m qualified to do it and they’re asking me to choose between the two.”

Similar to other groups that have demonstrated, Concordia students and staff feel that Quebec is losing the opportunity to reap the positive effects of allowing religious expression.

“A lot of my TAs and some professors have religious headwear and they’re just as valuable as anyone else in society,” said Tali Loselevich of Independent Jewish Voices.

“They’re missing out on this beautiful tapestry of cultures.”