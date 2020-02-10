Municipal representatives have added their names to the long list of critics of Bill 40, which will transform school boards into service centres.

The Union of Quebec Municipalities (UMQ) strongly denounced on Monday the authoritarianism of the Legault government, which will allow these future service centres to force cities to cede buildings to them without any financial compensation.

The anticipated loss of land, buildings, income and power, has been tough to swallow for the province's elected municipal officials.

Furious, the UMQ is calling on the government to account for this provision of the law, adopted in the early-morning hours of Saturday, and examine what its plans are to possibly challenge it.

The bill, which took municipalities by surprise, was called "completely unacceptable," by Shawinigan Mayor Michel Angers at a press conference on another matter Monday.

The UMQ condemns both the decision and the government's approach to this matter. According to Angers, by acting in this way, without notifying the elected municipal officials, without having discussed it with them or having consulted them, the Legault government contradicted its stance on a partnership with the province's mayors.